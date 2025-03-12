Orlando Predators booted from Arena Football One

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Orlando Predators have been kicked out of Arena Football One.

The league in a March 4 press release said the move to terminate was caused due to an alleged sale of the team in the works, the terms of which may have seen the Predators withdraw from competition for the 2025 season.

The Predators had put out a news release on March 5 stating the franchise was preparing to transition to new, unnamed ownership and the goal was to sit out the 2025 season and return to play in the league for the 2026 season.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group