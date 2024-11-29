Orlando Pride Defender Carrie Lawrence announces retirement

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Pride announced Friday that defender Carrie Lawerence has retired from professional soccer.

Lawrence, who originally joined the Pride as a training player in 2019, recorded 33 appearances across all competitions in her NWSL career, all of which have come with the Pride.

She also has tallied two assists, one of which came during the 2024 s,eason in which she supplied the helper on a Barbra Banda finish against the North Carolina Courage in a 4-1 victory for the Pride.

Lawrence debuted professionally on Sept. 19, 2020, in a 0-0 draw against North Carolina, where she played the full 90 minutes and had a goal-line clearance that kept the score level.

Lawrence, who attended high school in Orlando at Timber Creek High School, played her collegiate career in Orlando at the University of Central Florida.

While at the University of Central Florida, Lawrence was a three-year letterwinner from 2016-18. She made 49 appearances, scored four goals, and added 11 assists, and earned Second-Team All-American Athletic Conference honors in her senior year.

“Carrie means so much to this Club but also means so much to the city of Orlando. To be a native of Orlando, play at UCF and represent the Pride badge the way she has speaks volumes to the type of person she is,” said VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter. “Her perseverance to battle back from injuries and constant positive energy epitomize the kind of players we want to represent this Club. We are so thankful for everything Carrie has done for us and can’t wait to continue to support her in any way she needs during this transition. We are proud to have Carrie a part of our Pride family and are so excited to see what she does in the next chapter of her life.”

Lawrence and former Pride teammate and longtime girlfriend Marta announced their engagement in August of this year.

“After giving my whole life to this sport, I am extremely blessed and grateful to announce my retirement,” Lawrence said. “There is nowhere else I’d rather be than Orlando, it’s been my home from the start of my professional career, and it gave me everything in return. Winning the Shield and the Championship this year is more than I could have dreamed. Most importantly this group of people made it that much sweeter. Orlando will forever be home!”

