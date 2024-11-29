Oviedo Pop Warner brings spotlight on the field and in the classroom

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Oviedo Pop Warner Football and Cheerleading League has a 9u football team that has been excelling under the radar, both on and off the field. They will represent Central Florida in the Southeast Regional Championship game at Lake Brantley High School at 2:30 pm.

With high expectations of securing a win today, the next stop will be going to Nationals at Camping World Stadium to represent the Southeastern United States. Putting an extra emphasis on Oviedo, the cheerleaders and football team have worked hard to reach this peak moment.

“I feel like it’s a huge deal that is unrecognized!” said Dee Whipple.

Read: Escambia County Animal Welfare Rescues Kitten From Drainage Pipe

Additionally, two of their cheerleading groups are going to regionals this weekend. Oviedo Pop Warner JV Cheerleading was nationally ranked fifth in the nation after last year’s competition.

Read: ‘It blew right across his home’: Appliance expert warns about potentially explosive refrigerators

The squad will return to nationals this year, held at the Orange County Convention Center in December. “I just was wondering who or how we can shed light on this because I feel like it’s a big deal not only to the kids but also our local areas,” Whipple stated.

Read: Ormond Beach homeowners wait for FEMA funding after flooded four times in six years





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group