Orlando City SC advances to MLS Eastern Conference finals after 1-0 over the Atlanta United

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City SC advances to the MLS Eastern Conference finals for the first time in club history with a 1-0 win over the Atlanta United Sunday at home in Inter&Co Stadium.

Ramiro Enrique scored the games only goal in the 39th minute after a corner kick by Martin Ojeda bounced around several Atlanta defenders before Enrique kicked the ball into the net.

This was Orlando City SC’s first win against Atlanta in the 2024 season.

Orlando City SC will now host the New York Red Bull in the MLS Eastern Conference Finals for a shot at the MLS Cup at Inter&Co Stadium Nov. 30 or Dec. 1

