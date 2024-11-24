Orlando Pride win the 2024 NWSL Championship 1-0 over the Washington Spirit

ORLANDO, Fla. — The NWSL Shield winner, the Orlando Pride, won the NWSL Championship 1-0 over the Washington Spirit Saturday night.

This is the Pride’s first championship in club history.

MVP finalist and NWSL Championship MVP Barbara Banda scored the game’s only goal in the 37th minute.

The Pride finished their historic season as NWSL shield winners with the league-best record (18-6-2).

