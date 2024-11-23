Florida knocks No. 9 Ole Miss out of College Football Playoff contention, 24-17 in the Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Coach Billy Napier and his team did something no one at Florida had done in nearly two decades. It could be the turning point for a once-proud program that clearly slipped in recent years.

DJ Lagway threw two touchdown passes, Montrell Johnson ran for 127 yards and a score, and the Gators upset No. 9 Mississippi 24-17 on Saturday to knock the Rebels out of College Football Playoff contention.

Florida (6-5, 4-4 Southeastern Conference), which topped LSU last Saturday in the Swamp, beat ranked teams in consecutive weeks for the first time since 2008.

“We’re just getting started,” said Napier, who is expected back for a fourth season in 2025. “This is part of the big-picture journey. Belief is the most powerful thing in the world.”

Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3), which was a 10-point favorite, lost for the first time in four games and will drop out of the 12-team playoff picture. The Rebels ranked ninth in the latest CFP and needed only to avoid a letdown against Florida and lowly Mississippi State to clinch a spot in the playoff field.

“Obviously a lot was at stake, and we didn’t come through,” coach Lane Kiffin said. “A lot of missed opportunities.”

The Rebels failed to score in three trips inside the red zone and dropped countless passes in perfect weather, miscues Kiffin called “very unusual.”

Still, Ole Miss had chances late. But Jaxson Dart threw interceptions to end the team’s last two drives. Bryce Thornton, beaten for a touchdown in the first half, picked off both. The second one came with 17 seconds remaining and set up a raucous celebration by defenders in the end zone.

Dart completed 24 of 41 passes for 323 yards, with two TDs and the two picks. He was sacked four times and also scrambled 14 times for a team-high 71 yards.

“You look at the way we played, we had a chip on our shoulder for sure,” defensive tackle Cam Jackson said.

The Rebels probably would have had a comfortable lead had it not been for repeated failures inside the 20-yard line. Defensive tackle J.J. Pegues, a 325-pound wrecking ball out of the backfield, was stopped on two fourth-down runs inside the 20-yard line, and Caden Davis missed a 34-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Ole Miss’ drops were egregious, including at least three that probably would have been touchdowns. Jordan Watkins (twice), Wells (twice), Dae’Quan Wright and star receiver Tre Harris were among the droppers.

Florida was much more efficient. Lagway completed 10 of 17 passes for 180 yards, with an interception. He made three throws with defenders draped all over him.

“Those were the plays of the game,” Napier said.

Johnson had a few of those, too. His 9-yard scoring run from the wildcat formation was huge and came after missed most of the last four games.

“I focused on grinding and trying to work my way back,” Johnson said. “Last week I got a couple carries and this week I shot to the moon.”

Injury woes for Ole Miss

Days after Kiffin raved about the health of his team, the Rebels had three starters go down with injuries.

Harris, returning after missing the last three games with a strained groin, re-injured it the second quarter and did not return.

Safety Yam Banks also was carted off the field after injuring his left knee, and center Reece McIntyre left the game. Right tackle Micah Pettus also was injured on a play but was able to return.

“Senior Day” for Florida

Injured quarterback Graham Mertz got the loudest ovation during Florida’s senior day. Mertz’s college career ended when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a 23-17 overtime loss at then-No. 8 Tennessee last month.

The graduating class also includes Johnson, defensive tackle Desmond Watson and cornerback Jason Marshall, who also is out for the season.

The Takeaway

Mississippi: The Rebels needed better offensive balance. Playing without running back Henry Parrish Jr. (knee) for the second consecutive game, Ole Miss threw the ball 41 times. Dart also scrambled 14 more. It worked at times against Florida’s depleted secondary but wasn’t a recipe for success.

Florida: The Gators now have a chance to close the regular season with three consecutive wins, more proof that Napier has the team on the right track.

Up Next

Mississippi: The Rebels host Mississippi State in a rivalry known as the Egg Bowl on Friday.

Florida: The Gators play at rival Florida State next Saturday.

