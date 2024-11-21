Tickets for the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games are on sale

ORLANDO, Fla. — The NFL announced Thursday that tickets for the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games, which will be held on Feb. 2, 2025, at Camping World Stadium, are available now.

This will be the sixth Pro Bowl Games in Orlando and the second year in a row after the games were in Las Vegas in 2021 and 2022.

Last year’s Pro Bowl Games in Orlando drew over 55,000 in-person fans and a combined audience of 6 million who tuned in across WFTV and the rest of Disney’s network.

“Only the Pro Bowl Games bring together the greatest players in the NFL in one location, giving fans the chance to see both their competitiveness and their helmets-off personalities,” said Peter O’Reilly, executive vice president, club business, international and league events at the NFL. “We are thrilled the Mannings are returning as coaches to renew their rivalry. Peyton and Eli have been in the lab concocting some amazing new skills competitions that we’ll reveal soon. And, we know Orlando will deliver an unforgettable live event for fans, players and their families that celebrates the best in the NFL.”

Tickets for the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl games are available here, starting at $29.

Watch the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl games on Channel 9 at 3 p.m.

