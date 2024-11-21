Biggest theme park expo in the world returns to Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — The biggest theme park convention in the world is underway.

Booths are set up for this year’s International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo, or IAAPA, at the Orange County Convention Center.

People from around the world were in attendance to get insight on the future of the theme park industry.

“I really like rollercoasters and rides, so I had to get his out of the way first thing because I wanted to try it,” Tracey Hanlon, an attendee at IAAPA, said.

From simulators to games, IAAPA is where the global attraction industry can check out the latest in innovation, technology, and creativity. With its increasing popularity, the showroom floor was expanded this year to show off even more of the latest attractions.

“You see rides, you see rollercoasters, you see inflatables, you see arcade games, but you also see a lot of backstage things you need to operate a park,” Jakob Wahl, the President and CEO of IAAPA, said.

More than 1,000 exhibitors and nearly 40,000 attendees will be part of what is showcased at this expo.

“It was a lot of fun,” Hanlon said. “I love it; I love the free fall feeling; I wish my company would put one of these in their centers, too.”

Wahl said this will influence decision-making for theme parks, attractions, and entertainment destinations.

Wahl said it is a no-brainer why the organization hosts the expo in Orange County.

“Orlando is the theme park capital of the world,” Wahl said. “There’s no better place for our industry than Orlando. We have everything we need here.”

IAAPA isn’t just all fun and games. The expo hosts educational programs, too, where attendees can learn about how to run attractions and how they can be more successful in the industry, as well as how to better interact with guests.

