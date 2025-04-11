Osceola family seeks answers after daughter’s convicted killer is mistakenly released from jail

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida family is living in fear after a convicted murderer was mistakenly let out of jail in Georgia.

Kathan Guzman was supposed to be serving life in prison for killing 19-year-old Delila Grayson in 2022.

They both attended Poinciana High School and authorities believe Guzman is now back in Florida.

The Clayton County Sheriff told our sister station in Atlanta a combination of training and people not paying attention led to the mistaken release.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen said staff looked at a court document that showed a motion to nolle prosse, or not prosecute.

The sheriff said if they had looked further, they would have seen a necrophilia charge was nolle prossed, and the jury convicted Guzman on felony murder and aggravated assault.

But Delila’s mother said the story doesn’t line up.

She points out 5 months after Guzman was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison, he was still in a Georgia county jail, not a state prison.

She told Channel 9 someone needs to be held accountable.

“I don’t think I’m sorry is going to work now. I’m tired of hearing I’m sorry. I want a solid answer,” said Christina Grayson.

Christina Grayson said Osceola County deputies are actively patrolling her neighborhood as the search continues for Guzman.

Meanwhile, her family is sleeping in shifts and keeping a firearm close by, because they worry Guzman could retaliate for the role the family played in his trial.

“I feel like I’m a sitting duck,” said Grayson, “A mistake doesn’t happen with letting a murderer free. Somebody needs to either resign or somebody needs to get terminated.”

Grayson told Channel 9 Kathan Guzman is a trained MMA fighter who doesn’t need a weapon to kill.

He was convicted of strangling Delila Grayson during an argument where Delila tried to end her 3-year relationship with Guzman.

Christina Grayson worries about the community’s overall safety telling Channel 9 Guzman is dangerous.

The Orange County Sheriff’s office said their investigators were aware of the case and were monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile the Osceola County Sheriff’s office sent Channel 9 the following statement:

“Our deputies are aware of the situation and are in contact with Georgia authorities. Our primary goal remains the safety of our community.”

