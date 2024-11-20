Disney Cruise Line shares inside look new Disney Treasure cruise ship

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Disney leaders are sharing new details on the brand-new Disney Treasure cruise ship.

A ceremony was held Tuesday night in New York to christen the new state-of-the-art cruise liner.

The ceremony for Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship featured a stunning drone show.

Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan spoke to Disney CEO Bob Iger about the influence that Disney theme parks play on the ship.

“So Haunted Mansion, the first Haunted Mansion we did was in California way, way back. There’s a Haunted Mansion bar here as a for instance. So I think it’s the first time that we’ve actually expressed theme park storytelling on our ships,” Iger said.

The Disney Treasure will set sail on its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral Dec. 21.

