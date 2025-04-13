Local

Two injured in a house fire in Lake County, one victim was a child, officials say

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Fruitland park fire (WFTV)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An adult and child were injured in a house fire in Fruitland Park Saturday evening, according to the Lake County Fire Rescue.

According to a news release, the two who were injured were taken to a local hospital via helicopter, according to LCFR.

Three others were at the home at the time but were safely evacuated from the house before it became a total loss.

There is no word on what caused the fire, as the investigation is still open.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read