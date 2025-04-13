Two injured in a house fire in Lake County, one victim was a child, officials say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An adult and child were injured in a house fire in Fruitland Park Saturday evening, according to the Lake County Fire Rescue.

According to a news release, the two who were injured were taken to a local hospital via helicopter, according to LCFR.

Three others were at the home at the time but were safely evacuated from the house before it became a total loss.

There is no word on what caused the fire, as the investigation is still open.

