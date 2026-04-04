NASA’s Artemis II crew officially headed to the Moon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Artemis II crew is sharing its first impressions after a mission-defining engine burn sent Orion on its path to the Moon.

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen joked he’s already loving life in space, while crewmate Christina Koch described a surprisingly smooth ride to orbit.

Despite minor issues like a brief communications glitch and a temperamental toilet, the mission is on track.

Now, the crew is preparing for lunar observations, working with NASA’s science team to target views of the Moon’s far side — a perspective never seen by human eyes in person.

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