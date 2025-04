ORLANDO, Fla. — Staying dry and breezy tonight. Most of Central Florida is under a Red Flag Warning until 7pm due to the elevated fire danger.

Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s overnight.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, April 5, 2025 (WFTV)

Tomorrow will be sunny and pleasant with highs warming into the low 80s.

Monday will be hotter with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

