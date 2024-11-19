Universal Orlando shares first look inside new ‘Harry Potter’ attraction at Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort has unveiled a first look inside the new “Harry Potter” themed attraction inside its Epic Universe theme park.

“Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry” will be open to guests on opening day of Epic Universe on May 22, 2025.

Universal says parkgoers will step inside a full-scale recreation of the “British Ministry of Magic” from the potter films.

The attraction will be focused on the trial of Dolores Umbridge.

Officials said “Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry” will be the most ambitious ride Universal has ever created.

Visitors will explore “the grand Ministry atrium, Dolores Umbridge’s office, other Ministry departments and more before boarding magical, omnidirectional lifts to bring Dolores Umbridge to justice once and for all.”

Universal said “Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry” will be one of many experiences in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic land at Epic Universe.

