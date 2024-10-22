Tickets for Epic Universe theme park go on sale

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tickets for what will be Central Florida’s newest theme park are now on sale.

Universal Orlando opened ticket sales for Epic Universe on Tuesday.

Future guests can buy multi-day tickets, with one of those passes being for Epic Universe.

Read: Universal announces opening date for new Epic Universe theme park

Single-day tickets will be available at a later date.

Reservations at the park’s Helios Grand Hotel are also open now.

Read: ‘A shining gateway’: Universal Orlando shares new details on Helios Grand Hotel at Epic Universe

The park officially opens on May 22.

More information about tickets for Epic Universe can be found here.

