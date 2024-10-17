Universal announces opening date for new Epic Universe theme park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort has announced the opening date for its new Epic Universe theme park.

Epic Universe will celebrate its grand opening next summer on May 22, right before the start of Memorial Day weekend.

Universal announced that select multi-day tickets and packages will go on sale on Oct. 22.

Read: Universal Orlando reveals details about Epic Universe ticket policy

Universal also said annual pass holders will receive a priority opportunity to buy single-day tickets starting Oct. 24.

“This is such a pivotal moment for our destination, and we’re thrilled to welcome guests to Epic Universe next year,” said Karen Irwin, President and COO of Universal Orlando Resort. “With the addition of this spectacular new theme park, our guests will embark on an unforgettable vacation experience with a week’s worth of thrills that will be nothing short of epic! Our Universe will never be the same.”

Universal Epic Universe opens May 22, 2025 at Universal Orlando Resort. Select multi-day tickets and packages will go on sale October 22. Bookings for Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel, will also be made available.



Learn more: https://t.co/9d2hGiEOjW pic.twitter.com/cB6DcTuPBQ — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) October 17, 2024

The park will feature five unique areas to explore, including “Super Nintendo World,” “How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk,” and “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic.”

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 37 Construction update: See aerial photos of the progress of Universal's Epic Universe

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group