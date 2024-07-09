Universal Orlando reveals details about Epic Universe ticket policy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Universal Resort Orlando has released its first wave of information about ticketing for Epic Universe. Vice President of Public Relations Alyson Sologaistoa of Universal told Orlando Business Journal while more ticketing options will roll out later, the company is currently only speaking with its sales partners to get them ready for an upcoming sales effort.

The news followed a July 5 report in Attractions Magazine that spelled out for third-party sellers how ticketing will first work: Guests buying tickets through Universal’s sales partners will have to buy a “multi-day Universal Orlando ticket package with a three-day minimum — all of which allot only one day at Epic Universe and will not include park-hopping to or from the new park. At launch time, there will be no option to purchase a stand-alone, single-day Epic Universe ticket.”

Meanwhile, Editor and Publisher Matt Roseboom qualified his magazine’s story by explaining it might not be the only news.

