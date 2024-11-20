Local leaders delay vote on new stadium for Tampa Bay Rays

TAMPA, Fla. — Fans of the Tampa Bay Rays got some bad news this week.

Plans for a new $1.3 billion baseball stadium are on hold.

The Pinellas County Commission voted Tuesday to delay consideration of the financing bonds for the new stadium until next month.

It comes as the Rays are preparing to play their next season in a small spring training ballpark.

The change is due to the Ray’s home stadium, Tropicana Field, suffering major damaged during Hurricane Milton.

The delay means it’s highly unlikely the Rays will move into a new stadium before 2029.

