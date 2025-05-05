Osceola County stepmom charged in child’s drowning makes brief appearance in court

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Cheyenne Fite made a quick appearance in court Monday morning in Osceola County.

Fite has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in connection with the October drowning death of her 5-year-old stepson, Riley Hogeback.

Investigators said the child was found in a ditch filled with dirty water, naked and covered in mud.

Monday’s court hearing lasted only about five minutes. Fite’s lawyer told the judge that one doctor had finished checking Fite’s mental state, but he was still waiting for a report from another doctor.

So the judge scheduled a follow-up hearing for June 9.

It is expected they’ll further discuss whether Fite is mentally fit to understand the court process.

Fite remains in jail and currently cannot be released on bond.

