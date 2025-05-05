Jury selection begins in trial of former BPS teacher tied to underage drinking party

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial of a former Brevard County school teacher.

Karly Anderson is facing charges in connection to an underage drinking party.

Cocoa Beach police arrested her in January.

Officers said she attended a house party where dozens of underage people were consuming alcohol.

Anderson was charged with disorderly conduct, disorderly intoxication, and resisting an officer without violence.

Defense Attorney Kenneth Weaver attempted to get those charges dropped last week.

In court, Weaver told a judge, “What Ms. Anderson is accused of is verbal; under the case law, it’s almost never a crime.”

A judge rejected his motion to dismiss the charges, calling it “legally insufficient.”

The district initially fired Anderson from her teaching job at Roosevelt Elementary School in Cocoa Beach, but later reassigned her to Saturn Elementary in Cocoa after her charges were reduced to misdemeanors.

She resigned from Brevard Public Schools in late April.

