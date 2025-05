PALM BAY, Fla. — A man is safe this morning after he was thrown off his jet ski in the middle of the Indian River.

He was all alone until Palm Bay police came to his rescue.

Because of the strong currents, officers say that man could not swim back to shore or get back to his jet ski.

Thankfully, he was not hurt.

