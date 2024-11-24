Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida Club Unveils Teen-inspired Billboard

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida (BGCCF) has unveiled a new billboard created in collaboration with teens from the Walt Disney World Clubhouse in Pine Hills.

Rocket Chimp guided the children through a comprehensive design process that equipped them with tools for marketing and advertising. The project resulted in multiple billboard concepts, with only one chosen for display across Central Florida.

BGCCF hopes to inspire future career paths in conceptual design advertising and digital media by involving teens directly in the creative process. Lamar Advertising Company of Orlando generously donated digital billboard space for the campaign, and the teen-designed billboards have already reached an estimated 2 million viewers.

Rocket Chimp and Lamar Advertising Company are paving the way for organizations in the Florida community to offer programs that develop leadership skills and career readiness for Central Florida teens. This project is the manifestation of building partnerships with the youth to inspire and empower them.

This collaboration demonstrates BGCCF’s commitment to providing innovative learning opportunities through organization partnerships. The initiative aims to empower local youth by providing hands-on experience in marketing and design while showcasing their creativity to the community.

