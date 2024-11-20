Post Malone is heading to Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. — Grammy Award-nominated performer Post Malone is set to embark on his headline tour: The Big Ass Stadium Tour.

The tour will have 25 stadium stops across the U.S. and Canada, including Orlando.

Special guests, including Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell, are joining Malone.

The tour begins on April 29, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Malone will have a debut performance at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 12 p.m.

Click here for more information.

