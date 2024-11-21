Suit up! Kennedy Space Center unveils latest exhibit for space fans

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — The Kennedy Space Center unveiled its newest exhibition – the flight suit worn by Astronaut Michael López-Alegría’s during the first Axiom Mission.

López-Alegría commanded the crew of Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1), the first all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station.

The multinational, four-person crew participated in a 17-day mission, including working and living on the orbiting laboratory.

On Thursday, KSC officials unveiled the Axiom Mission 1 Flight Suit which will be displayed inside Space Shuttle Atlantis.

The flight suit is another way guests can Discover Something Real at the visitor complex, which is dedicated to sharing the past, present and future of space exploration and interplanetary travel.

Guests can go beyond imagination with the opportunity to get up-close to real flight flown artifacts, meet a veteran NASA astronaut, feel the rumble of a rocket launch and so much more.

Lopez-Alegria is currently the chief astronaut for Axiom Space, having completed six missions, flying on Ax-1, Ax-3, space shuttle missions STS-73, STS-92, and STS- 113, and Soyuz TMA-9.

The flight suit will be on display through 2025.

