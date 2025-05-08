Pilot crash-lands small plane near Ocala International Airport

OCALA, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a small plane crash in Ocala.

It happened Wednesday night along SW 67th Avenue Road, not far from Ocala International Airport.

The Cessna aircraft crash-landed near the roadway, coming to rest on its nose.

Ocala plane crash The Cessna plane crash-landed on the road Wednesday night near Ocala International National Airport.

The pilot was the only person on board.

Ocala Police Department said he is expected to survive.

