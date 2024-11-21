New program aims to virtually connect drivers in need with Florida state troopers

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central Florida Expressway Authority has unveiled a new tool to help state troopers respond to a car crash.

It’s called the “Desk Trooper” program.

After someone in need calls *FHP, a dispatcher will determine whether it meets the priority for the program.

If the caller agrees, they can connect virtually with a trooper within minutes.

They can then evaluate the damage and interview drivers and witnesses.

The program will be tested over the next two years.

