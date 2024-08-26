Orange County sheriff reacts after driver accused of going 133 mph on SR-417

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it recently clocked a driver going 133 mph on State Road 417.

Channel 9 spoke with Orange County Sheriff John Mina about the increase he is seeing in speeding drivers and how they are putting everyone on the road at risk.

An Orange County deputy said he was running radar on SR-417 near Colonial Drive when he pulled over a Dodge Charger going 133 mph.

The driver apologized, but the deputy wouldn’t have it.

“It is extremely dangerous and irresponsible,” Mina said. “Anyone doing over 100 miles an hour, that person is not gonna survive that crash. The people they hit are not gonna survive the cash. That’s why we need to take it very seriously.”

Mina said he would not tolerate this reckless behavior on the highways.

Channel 9 has previously reported on several drivers hitting dangerous speeds.

Mina said it’s a problem that’s getting worse.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reviewed data from across the country and found the pandemic’s empty roadways allowed speeding drivers to take over.

