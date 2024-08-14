Leesburg installs school zone speed enforcement cameras

LEESBURG, Fla. — Another city in Central Florida is launching a new school zone speed enforcement program.

Police in Leesburg are now alerting drivers of new cameras being installed to monitor traffic.

Eustis was the first city in Florida to install school zone speed enforcement cameras.

Watch: Speed enforcement cameras are in effect across Central Florida school zones

Law enforcement and city leaders are letting drivers know what they can expect.

For the next 30 days, drivers will be given a warning if they speed through school zones equipped with the new cameras.

Watch: Orange County Public School students return to class for 2024-2025 school year

But after that, anyone going 10 mph over the speed limit will be ticketed.

The cameras are being installed in Leesburg because leaders noticed there was a speeding problem.

Watch: Central Florida schools increase security measures to help keep students safe

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group