Central Florida schools increase security measures to help keep students safe

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — A new state law requires all gates and doors on school campuses to remain locked throughout the day.

One local elementary school showed Channel 9 the steps it’s taking to comply and help keep students safe.

The Director of Safety and Security for Volusia County Schools, Capt. Todd Smith, said the change does come with some logistical challenges because every school has a different layout.

“People that had one responsibility before are now adopting other responsibilities to make sure we can meet the needs of the kids,” Smith said.

Before, if a student needed to go into the office, they could just come to the door and walk right in. But now, a lock has been added to comply with the new state law.

Because schools saw the change coming, most didn’t waste any time getting students and staff acclimated.

