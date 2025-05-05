Kissimmee offers incentives for mixed-use overhaul of vacant Kmart property on Vine Street

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The city of Kissimmee has put a retail plaza it owns with a former Kmart and Big Lots up for redevelopment.

Kissimmee and its Vine Street Community Redevelopment Agency are offering the 22-acre site for sale to developers in a request for qualifications. The property includes a 143,600-square-foot, two-tenant retail plaza at 2211 W. Vine St.

Kissimmee bought the property in October 2024 for roughly $14 million.

