Orange County Public School students return to class for 2024-2025 school year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Monday morning was filled with smiles and hugs as Orange County Public School students walked in to their first day of a new school year.

Rebecca Ordonez was beaming as she packed up her daughter, Ruth, for her first day of third grade at Union Park Elementary.

“Excited, I’m very happy today,” Ordonez said.

While getting out the door was a bit more hectic for Calah Rose, she is also looking forward to this school year. Her son, Lucas, is in seventh grade at Union Park Middle.

“A little rushed, a little nervy, but excited,” Rose said. “They implemented some new policies this year that I feel like are going to be good for the kids. Overall, pretty comfortable.”

All 213 Orange County Public Schools, including three brand new ones, opened their doors to students Monday.

Superintendent Maria Vasquez visited many of them.

“I’m so glad you are back in our classrooms,” Dr. Vasquez said. “We are hopeful you are going to have an incredible year filled with opportunities to explore, make new friends.”

The district is not only celebrating a new school year but also being awarded an “A” rating. Something Dr. Vasquez credits to focusing on the culture and student achievement.

“Making sure that we have the appropriate resources, our teachers have the training and support they need,” Dr. Vasquez said.

Union Park Middle is one of 75 schools that will receive funding if voters extend the half-cent sales tax. The referendum will be on this November’s ballot.

