Florida joins ‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ traffic enforcement

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Central Florida will see more law enforcement on its roads this week as part of an annual safety campaign.

State and local police kicked off “Operation Southern Slow Down” on Monday morning at the Daytona International Speedway.

Officials said the campaign will reduce speed-related crashes in our area.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the campaign is essential to prevent more deaths on our roads.

“When you can get highly visible law enforcement out there making those cars stop, it tends to make everybody slow down a little bit, a little bit more,” Chitwood said.

The campaign is part of a regional effort between other southern states like Alabama and South Carolina.

Drivers can expect to see more state troopers and local law enforcement on the roads through next weekend.

