Asian cuisine dominates Orlando’s Michelin picks, while some question overlooked eateries

Hien Pham was at home tuning his guitar when the news quietly emerged: Z Asian, the Vietnamese restaurant he and his wife Chef Huong Nguyen own, had earned Bib Gourmand recognition from Michelin. It was 2022, Michelin’s first year in Florida.

“The restaurant owners themselves have zero clue how these things are done,” said local culinary empresario Ricky Ly, founder of TastyChomps.com. “The inspectors do a great job of being anonymous because a lot of times the restaurant owners and chefs have no clue.”

Meanwhile, inspectors lauded Z Asian Vietnamese Kitchen for its “distinctively bold dishes and thoughtful design” and its “flavorful, bursting with nuance and balance” cooking.

