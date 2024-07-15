Local

FHP trooper involved in shooting on I-75 in Marion County

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

Florida Highway Patrol

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting involving one of its troopers.

The trooper-involved shooting happened Sunday night on I-75 near mile marker 374 in Marion County.

Troopers did not say what led up to the shooting and said it was an active and ongoing investigation.

