Drone company breaks world record with dazzling display in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A drone company has broken a world record in Orlando.
Sky Elements flew nearly 2,500 drones Wednesday night near the Orange County Convention Center.
It broke the record for the “largest aerial display of a bird formed by multi-rotors and drones.”
This was the company’s 10th world record.
