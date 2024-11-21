Drone company breaks world record with dazzling display in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A drone company has broken a world record in Orlando.

Sky Elements flew nearly 2,500 drones Wednesday night near the Orange County Convention Center.

It broke the record for the “largest aerial display of a bird formed by multi-rotors and drones.”

This was the company’s 10th world record.

