Drone company breaks world record with dazzling display in Orlando

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — A drone company has broken a world record in Orlando.

Sky Elements flew nearly 2,500 drones Wednesday night near the Orange County Convention Center.

It broke the record for the “largest aerial display of a bird formed by multi-rotors and drones.”

This was the company’s 10th world record.

