Seminole County cutting Lynx routes for new on-demand transportation service

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County leaders are preparing to launch a new on-demand public transportation service called Scout.

Starting in October, riders can book shared trips through an app or by calling a dedicated phone line.

Scout a curb-to-curb service that prioritizes key destinations like schools, medical centers, job hubs and transit stations.

Thirty-five electric vans have been ordered, and the service zones are being finalized.

Commissioners have brought on three University of Central Florida interns to gather community feedback as the county plans the different zones.

The new service comes as the county cut the number of fixed Lynx bus routes. It’s a move county leaders say will save taxpayer money.

Seminole County Commissioner Amy Lockart says the county is now cutting its Lynx budgets down from $10 million to $5 million.

She says fares will be comparable to current Lynx routes between $2 and $4.

There will be three months of transition where all current bus routes continue to run as people adjust to Scout.

Rides will typically be available up to every 30 minutes on weekdays and up to every hour on weekends.

