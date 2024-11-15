Local

Goodwill and YMCA Central Florida team up for Donation Drive

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Goodwill donations (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Goodwill of Central Florida will be onsite of four Central Florida YMCAs to collect unwanted or no longer needed household goods on Saturday Nov. 16.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. members are encouraged to drop off clothes, sneakers and other shoes, small housewares, Halloween costumes and holiday décor they no longer need.

Here are the locations for the donation drive:

  • Downtown Orlando YMCA
    • 433 N. Mills Ave., Orlando 32803

  • Oviedo YMCA
    • 7900 Red Bug Lake Rd., Oviedo 32765
  • South Orlando YMCA
    • 814 W. Oak Ridge Rd., Orlando 32809

  • Wayne Densch YMCA Family Center
    • 870 N. Hastings St., Orlando 32808

For more information about what items can be donated to Goodwill, visit www.GoodwillCFL.org.

