LYNX unveils new mobile app for service

ORLANDO, Fla. — LYNX Transportation is set to release a new mobile app named LYNX PawPass on Nov. 18

This app will be an updated version of the previous LYNX PawPass, and LYNX asks anyone using the previous app to delete it and download the new one.

Users of the previous app will be able to keep their login name but will be required to reset their passwords using the “forgot password” feature.

Users will no longer be able to purchase tickets on the current app after Nov. 30. Customers who have passes or stored value in the current app can use those forms of payment until Jan. 25, 2025.

The updated app will include features like tracking real-time bus arrivals and tap to pay for single ride fares, using your smartphone or smartwatches.

