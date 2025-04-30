SeaWorld Orlando’s new ‘Expedition Odyssey’ offers an immersive Arctic adventure

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has officially opened the doors to its newest attraction — Expedition Odyssey, a first-of-its-kind immersive ride experience that transports guests to the heart of the Arctic.

Offering a blend of dynamic ride technology, breathtaking real-world footage, and up-close encounters with wildlife, this attraction is designed to thrill and educate visitors of all ages.

The journey begins aboard a state-of-the-art ride system that simulates flight over icy landscapes, glaciers, and tundras.

Riders glide through stunningly captured environments, including snow-covered terrain and rushing waterfalls, with a refreshing mist that spritzes passengers as they fly by.

Unlike traditional theme park rides, Expedition Odyssey is not just about thrills; it emphasizes storytelling and immersion using real footage filmed above and below the water over several years.

Guests get an up-close look at polar bears ambling across snowy plains, orcas slicing through ocean waves, and belugas swimming just feet away — all without ever leaving the park.

After the ride, visitors continue their journey through an Arctic walk-through exhibit.

This interactive space features new animal residents like Uki the walrus, who recently joined the SeaWorld family.

According to Zoological Specialist Jenny Raycraft, Uki will participate in daily animal encounters and help educate guests about Arctic conservation efforts.

Nearby, a penguin habitat offers another chance to connect with cold-weather species, rounding out the educational mission behind the attraction.

While the official grand opening is set for May 9, passholders got exclusive early access starting May 1.

The attraction has already drawn excitement from guests and media alike, offering something unique in theme park experiences.

Whether you’re looking for adventure, education, or just a cool way to spend the day, Expedition Odyssey is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about attractions of the season at SeaWorld Orlando.

