Seminole County Fire battles shed fire that spreads to nearby home

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Seminole firefighters responded to a shed fire that moved to a nearby home.

The Seminole County Fire Department was called to a shed fire in the 300 block of Tulane Dr., Altamonte Springs, just before 1 p.m. Friday.

When crews arrived, they discovered the fire had spread to the home nearby.

According to fire officials, fire crews put out the fire, and the residents and their pets made it out of the home.

