Flagler deputies investigate after large amount of human blood found in public park bathroom

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County are investigating a suspicious incident at a public park.

Deputies said a “significant amount” of blood was found inside a public restroom at Hidden Trails Park in Daytona North.

The disturbing discovery was made on Monday during a security check.

Investigators later determined it was human blood, but no victims were found in the area.

“We are actively investigating this situation, and any information from the public could be critical to helping us determine what occurred,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “Whatever happened could be just an accident or it could be something more serious. If you know anything or saw something suspicious at Hidden Trails Park in the Monday on November 11th, please contact us immediately. You might just have the information we need to determine the source of the blood.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 386-313-4911 and reference Case #2024-00097279. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (888) 277-TIPS or email the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at TIPS@flaglersheriff.com.

