The Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders are set to play the first NFL game in Spain

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
NFL: SEP 10 Dolphins at Chargers INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) celebrates with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the NFL regular season game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers on September 10, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
MADRID, Spa. — The NFL announced on Tuesday its slate of international games for the 2025 regular season.

The NFL announced seven international games for the 2025 season, with games in Brazil, Ireland, England, Germany, and for the first time, Spain.

The Spain game will feature the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, in Week 11, November 16 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The game in Spain will be Miami’s eighth regular season international game and fourth in a new country, following previous international games in Germany (2023), the United Kingdom (2021, 2017, 2015, 2014, 2007) and Canada (2008).

