The Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders are set to play the first NFL game in Spain

MADRID, Spa. — The NFL announced on Tuesday its slate of international games for the 2025 regular season.

The NFL announced seven international games for the 2025 season, with games in Brazil, Ireland, England, Germany, and for the first time, Spain.

The Spain game will feature the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, in Week 11, November 16 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The game in Spain will be Miami’s eighth regular season international game and fourth in a new country, following previous international games in Germany (2023), the United Kingdom (2021, 2017, 2015, 2014, 2007) and Canada (2008).

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group