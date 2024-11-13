Edgewater residents are launching a program to create community disaster preparedness

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Edgewater residents are working with FEMA to create an emergency response team in the wake of recent flooding events and hurricanes.

The program is known as CERT and trains volunteers in fire safety, disaster medical operations, and light search and rescue.

Flooded streets and yards have become part of life for people in Edgewater almost every time it rains. It’s a problem that has persisted for many years and was only made worse by recent hurricanes. A plan is now in place to fix the issues, but residents want to be at the ready should another storm roll through before that happens.

“First responders, if there is a tree down, they can’t get to you. So if you think about it, your first responder is your neighbor,” said Heather Bendl.

Heather Bendl and Jim Bernstein are working together to start a CERT program in Edgewater. They’ve already been sponsored by the fire department. Now they will start applying for grants to get equipment for the more than 30 people who have expressed interest in joining.

Mayor Diezel Depew couldn’t be prouder of their efforts.

“It makes my heart so happy to see how many residents in the great city of Edgewater just want to do good,” said Depew.

After completing the training and a formal background check, members can assist in any natural disaster or mass casualty event the community may face. The pair also plans to take their services beyond Edgewater.

“So we can go to Oak Hill, go to New Smyrna or be deployed by FEMA,” said Jim Bernstein.

Anyone interested in joining can email Bendl and Bernstein at SEVCERTTeam@gmail.com.

