FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A new program inside the Flagler County jail is looking to help inmates find rehabilitation through animal care.

Female inmates who qualify can now help provide foster care to homeless kittens.

The program, in collaboration with the Flagler Humane Society, allows the women a therapeutic experience that supports mental health and addiction recovery.

Photos: Flagler County inmates find healing and recovery by fostering homeless kittens

0 of 7 Flagler County inmates find healing and recovery by fostering homeless kittens Flagler County inmates find healing and recovery by fostering homeless kittens Flagler County inmates find healing and recovery by fostering homeless kittens Flagler County inmates find healing and recovery by fostering homeless kittens Flagler County inmates find healing and recovery by fostering homeless kittens Flagler County inmates find healing and recovery by fostering homeless kittens

This initiative is part of the Sheriff’s Office’s Successful Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Treatment (SMART) Program, which has been recognized nationally for its effectiveness.

“Addiction often creates isolation and self-centered patterns,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “Fostering kittens requires empathy, structure, and consistency—qualities that support recovery and rehabilitation.”

The program was inspired by an inmate’s suggestion during a discussion with medical staff.

The Humane Society provides kittens that require care, which inmates then nurture through daily routines such as feeding and socializing.

This innovative approach is expected to expand to include male inmates, who will assist with building projects for animals at the Humane Society’s Palm Coast location.

The program not only benefits the inmates by instilling a sense of responsibility and emotional support but also aids the kittens until they find permanent homes.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group