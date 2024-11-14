Police seek public’s help in investigating death of military veteran

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The West Melbourne Police Department is asking for the public’s help with the death of a 75-year-old military veteran.

The Police Department said at 7:40 p.m., officers and fire rescue responded to the area of Wickham Road and Rodes Place, where Daniel George Grala was found injured and unresponsive in the roadway.

Grala served in the United States Army for 22 years, including tours in Korea and Vietnam.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the police department or THI Investigator Jason Wheeler at 321-723-9673 to help clarify the circumstances surrounding this incident.

