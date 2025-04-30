Local

FDOT hosts ‘Road to Your Future’ hiring event Wednesday in Kissimmee

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
FDOT to host hiring event on April 30 FILE - A help wanted sign (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke/AP)
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — There is no shortage of transportation projects in Florida and industry insiders say they need help getting the work done.

In short, they’re hiring.

The Florida Department of Transportation is partnering with more than 70 employers to bring on men and women for various transportation-related jobs.

You can find lots of these opportunities at a hiring fair on Wednesday in Kissimmee.

Openings range from entry-level positions to experienced professionals, including:

  • Skilled trades
  • Repair crewmen
  • Traffic engineers
  • Heavy equipment operators
  • Administrative assistants
  • Accountants
  • Professional engineers
  • Highway maintenance technicians
  • Project managers
  • General laborers
  • Foremen
  • Interns

FDOT’s “Road to Your Future” hiring event on April 30 runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s happening at Osceola Heritage Park Event Center, located at:

  • 1901 Chief Osceola Trail, Kissimmee, Florida 34744

FDOT said some of the job vacancies require pre-registration.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read