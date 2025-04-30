FDOT hosts ‘Road to Your Future’ hiring event Wednesday in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — There is no shortage of transportation projects in Florida and industry insiders say they need help getting the work done.

In short, they’re hiring.

The Florida Department of Transportation is partnering with more than 70 employers to bring on men and women for various transportation-related jobs.

You can find lots of these opportunities at a hiring fair on Wednesday in Kissimmee.

Openings range from entry-level positions to experienced professionals, including:

Skilled trades

Repair crewmen

Traffic engineers

Heavy equipment operators

Administrative assistants

Accountants

Professional engineers

Highway maintenance technicians

Project managers

General laborers

Foremen

Interns

FDOT’s “Road to Your Future” hiring event on April 30 runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s happening at Osceola Heritage Park Event Center, located at:

1901 Chief Osceola Trail, Kissimmee, Florida 34744

FDOT said some of the job vacancies require pre-registration.

Attention Central Florida!



FDOT is hosting another Transportation Industry Hiring Event in Kissimmee on April 30! Explore all the openings that the transportation industry has to offer– including with our @MyFDOT_CPO_MI4 and @myFDOT_CFL teams – and meet our partners who are… pic.twitter.com/pByXQFygO9 — FLORIDA DOT (@MyFDOT) April 27, 2025

