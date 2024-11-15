Orlando sets target to start Camping World Stadium and Kia Center upgrades

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando has set a target for when it wants to begin work on more than $626 million in upgrades to Camping World Stadium and the Kia Center.

The Orange County Commission on Nov. 19 will consider the Tourist Development Tax funding for the pair of projects, which include $400 million for the 63,000-seat Camping World Stadium and $226 million at the 20,000-seat Kia Center.

Orlando City Council approved its part of the agreement on Nov. 11.

