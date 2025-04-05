AdventHealth names new CEO to replace Terry Shaw

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

AdventHealth has named its replacement for retiring CEO Terry Shaw.

The board of directors for the Altamonte Springs-based nonprofit health system appointed David Banks as the new president and CEO of the system, effective immediately.

Banks will oversee the national footprint for the organization, including 55 hospital campuses and 100,000 team members.

