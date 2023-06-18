Local

Orlando Pride had no answer for Kerolin and the North Carolina Courage

By WFTV.com News Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orland Pride went to North Carolina Saturday and left with a 3-0 loss.

The Pride would not have the help of Brazilian superstar Marta in the starting lineup Saturday while she dealt with a thigh injury.

The Courage’s Kerolin scored in the first half with a deflection in the box that landed at her feet and she slotted in the goal in the 32-minute.

The Courage had a second opportunity early in the second half when Kerolin rolled a dribbler across the line but was later ruled offside by the assistant referee.

The Courage capitalized on a third opportunity in the 77-minute when midfielder Meredith Speck took a shot from outside the box and placed the ball in the back of the net, extending the lead to 2-0.

In the 83-minute, Kerolin bounced a shot off Pride’s Haley McCutcheon for an own goal, putting the Courage up 3-0.

The loss Saturday has to disappoint players and fans after the Pride beat the Portland Thorns last week 3-1, a Thorns team that is one of the top three teams in the NWSL.

The Pride’s next game is at Exploria Stadium against the Kansas City Current on June 24.

