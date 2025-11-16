Orlando Pride takes on Gotham FC in NWSL semi-finals

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Pride will face off against New York’s Gotham FC in the NWSL Playoffs Semifinal on Sunday, November 16, at 3 p.m. at Inter & Co Stadium.

Orlando’s Mayor Dyer will attend to support the Pride as they strive to reach the finals and possibly become the third team in NWSL history to win consecutive championships.

The Orlando Pride became the city’s first-ever championship team, and residents are encouraged to come out and support. Single-game tickets for the semifinal match are available, allowing fans to witness the Pride’s pursuit of another title.

The Orlando Pride’s semifinal game is poised to be a historic and important event for both the team and its fans.

